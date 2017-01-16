Badou Jack v Callum Smith: WBC order super-middleweight title contest

Callum Smith (right), has 22 wins from 22 fights

WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack has been ordered to defend his title against Callum Smith.

Swede Jack, 33, drew with Briton James DeGale - who holds the IBF title in the division - in New York on Saturday.

Liverpool's Smith, 26, is the WBC's number one-rated fighter and his promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted an image of the WBC letter ordering the bout.

Jack's promoter Floyd Mayweather has stated his fighter would move to light-heavyweight after the DeGale bout.

Jack has lost once in 24 contests and won the WBC title from American Anthony Dirrell in 2015.

Should Jack choose to campaign at a heavier weight, Hearn says the top two fighters in the WBC super-middleweight ratings - Smith and Dirrell - would fight for the vacant strap.

After the majority draw with DeGale at New York's Barclays Center, Mayweather said: "We don't need to figure it out, I'm the promoter, this is my fighter. Badou Jack has got too big for 168lbs. We have plans after this fight to move up to light-heavyweight."

The WBC have asked both promoters to come to a purse agreement by 17 February.

Smith, who is trained by Manchester's Joe Gallagher, has won all 22 of his fights, with 17 wins by knockout. He is the youngest of brothers Paul, Stephen, and Liam - all of whom have been British champions and contested world titles.