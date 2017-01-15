James DeGale v Badou Jack unification title fight ends in a majority draw in New York

Badou Jack (left) retains his WBC super-middleweight belt, while James DeGale remains the IBF champion

The super-middleweight unification fight between Great Britain's James DeGale and Sweden's Badou Jack ended in a controversial majority draw.

Jack was knocked down in the first round but ended strongly and floored DeGale in the last round in New York.

One of the judges gave the decision to DeGale by 114-112, but the other two scored it 113-113, meaning both fighters retain their world titles.

Floyd Mayweather, who promotes Jack, called the decision "bad for boxing".

DeGale, 30, suffered damage to his ear drum and teeth during the contest but wanted a rematch with the 33-year-old.

"I thought I'd done enough but it was the knockdown," DeGale told Sky Sports.

"I've had 25 fights, I'm going to get better and I want the rematch.

"I'm glad I'm still the champion and I'm coming home with the title but I'm so upset that I didn't come with the WBC belt. The main thing is I didn't lose, I'm still the champion and I can move forward."

DeGale, 30, has now won 23 times, drawn once and lost once as a professional, while Jack failed to win for only the fourth time in his 24-fight career.

More to follow.