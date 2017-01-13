Nick Blackwell: Trainer Liam Wilkins has licence withdrawn after sparring session

Nick Blackwell had received his trainer's licence after retiring from boxing following his defeat by Chris Eubank Jr

Trainer Liam Wilkins has had his licence withdrawn after overseeing the sparring session that left retired boxer Nick Blackwell in hospital.

Hasan Karkardi has been suspended for six months for sparring with Blackwell, who was left requiring surgery to reduce swelling on his brain.

The British Boxing Board of Control said Wilkins' conduct was "detrimental to the interests of boxing".

Blackwell, 26, retired after suffering a bleed on the skull in March.

He spent a week in an induced coma after losing his British middleweight title fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Despite Blackwell not having a licence to fight, and despite him being advised not to return to the ring, he sparred with Karkardi, 29, on 22 November at a boxing club in Devizes, Wiltshire.

On Wednesday, a family member told BBC Sport Blackwell is still unable to walk, and a year away from making a full recovery.