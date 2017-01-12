James DeGale v Badou Jack: Briton wants to 'get in the big fights, earn my money and run'

Badou Jack (left) and James DeGale will fight around 04:00 GMT on Saturday at New York's Barclays Centre

Britain's IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale admits money is motivation enough for his unification fight with WBC champion Badou Jack.

DeGale, 30, meets Sweden's Jack, 34, at New York's Barclays Centre on Saturday.

"I've worked hard all my life," he said. "Now I've got myself in a position where I can financially secure me and my family.

"It's time to strike while the iron's hot, get in the big fights, earn my money and run."

The 2008 Olympic gold medallist told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's not just about the money but I'm a prizefighter.

"I've got all the accolades now, the only thing that's missing is the millions in the bank."

His opponent Jack, who has 20 wins, two draws and one defeat on his record, has million-dollar backing behind him as he is managed by Floyd Mayweather.

DeGale has prepared for the fight with a strength and conditioning coach - the first time he has used one.

"It's because I was getting fatigued in fights," he explained.

He also said he had dreamt of fighting in New York since he was a child, watching his hero, Britain's former world featherweight champion Naseem Hamed against Kevin Kelley.

"At the age of 10, I was thinking, 'yes, that's going to be me'," he said. "I'm living the dream."

You can listen to the fight on BBC Radio 5 live from 03:30GMT on Sunday.