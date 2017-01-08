David Price: British heavyweight to fight Christian Hammer on Eubank Jr undercard

David Price
David Price has won 21 of his 24 professional fights, including a second-round stoppage win over Croatia's Ivica Perkovic in his last bout in October

British heavyweight David Price will fight Germany-based Romanian Christian Hammer at London's Olympia next month.

The fight on 4 February will be on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr's latest bout, when he takes on Australian Renold Quinlan.

However the super-middleweight main event could be under threat, with Quinlan threatening to pull out.

Liverpool heavyweight Price, 33, will take on Hammer, 29, who has only four defeats in his 24-bout career.

One of those losses was a nine-round defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2015.

Hammer's most recent fight was a victory against Erkan Teper in October, the German who beat Price in 2015 before failing a drugs test.

Price has won two fights, each inside two rounds, since the defeat to Teper.

