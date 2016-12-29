Commonwealth champion Jamie Conlan set for Belfast fight in February

Jamie Conlan lands a punch during his victory over David Koos last month

Commonwealth super-flyweight champion Jamie Conlan will continue his quest for a world title in his home city of Belfast on 18 February.

An opponent has yet to be named for the fight at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, where Conlan defeated Hungarian David Koos on points last month.

Conlan remains undefeated with 11 knock-outs in 18 victories.

"He has a style and determination that never fails to excite," said promoter Frank Warren.

"Belfast is a proud boxing city which always generates an incredible atmosphere at every event.

"The recent 'Homecoming' event on 5 November at the Titanic Exhibition Centre showcased the strength and depth of talent in Irish boxing and I believe we are coming into a golden era with Jamie right at the forefront.

"The atmosphere his fans produce is special and that's why I will do everything possible to make sure we secure Jamie his world title chance in Belfast in 2017."