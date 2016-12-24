BBC Sport - James DeGale not holding back at Christmas despite Badou Jack title fight

IBF super-middleweight world champion James DeGale hopes to become the UK's only unified world champion when he faces WBC champion Badou Jack on 14 January in New York.

But the Briton is not going to let the biggest fight of his career get in the way of his Christmas dinner.

