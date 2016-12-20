Michael Conlan fined 10,000 Swiss francs following furious Rio Olympics outburst

Michael Conlan's defeat completed a poor Olympics for the eight-strong Ireland boxing team

Northern Ireland's Michael Conlan has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,863) by amateur boxing's world governing body for his angry reaction to his controversial Rio Olympics defeat.

Conlan made a one-fingered gesture to the judges after he lost to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin and gave a profanity-laced post-fight TV interview.

The fine was expected and Conlan has said he will not be paying it.

The Belfast boxer, 25, has turned professional since the Games.

The fine was the maximum amount that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) could impose under their own rules.

An AIBA statement accepted that Conlan was "extremely distraught" following his controversial defeat but still opted to sanction him under Article 6.4 of their disciplinary code.

After winning a flyweight bronze medal at London 2012, Conlan went into the Rio Games as one of the favourites in the bantamweight division following his World Championship gold medal last year.

Conlan swore live on Irish television when interviewed immediately after his Rio defeat and claimed he had been "robbed" and "cheated" as he accused the AIBA of being a corrupt governing body.

The Rio Olympics' boxing competitions were beset by judging controversies which included the defeat of Kazakhstan's Vassiliy Levit by another Russian, Evgeny Tishchenko, in the heavyweight final.

The AIBA sent home several referees and judges in the latter stages of the Games and the fall-out is set to result in a change to the scoring system at the 2020 Tokyo Games.