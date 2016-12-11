BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua reacts to beating Eric Molina
'Slow, patient & calculated' - Joshua on beating Molina
- From the section Boxing
Anthony Joshua says he never doubted he would beat Eric Molina in Manchester to set up his fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on 29 April.
READ MORE: Joshua v Klitschko set to match UK attendance record
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired