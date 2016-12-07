BBC Sport - Dereck Chisora throws table at Dillian Whyte at news conference
Chisora throws a table at opponent Whyte
Dereck Chisora throws a table at Dillian Whyte during a heated news conference before their British heavyweight title bout in Manchester on Saturday.
Warning this clip contains scenes of sudden violence.
