BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Sugar Ray Leonard would watch 'for sure'
I'd watch Mayweather v McGregor - Leonard
- From the section Boxing
Former boxing world champion Sugar Ray Leonard says he would "for sure" watch a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor (whom he mistakenly calls "O'Connor").
