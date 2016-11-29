BBC Sport - Frampton wants to fight Selby at Belfast's Windsor Park
Frampton wants to fight Selby at Windsor Park
- From the section Boxing
WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton says he aims to beat Leo Santa Cruz for a second time when they stage a rematch in Las Vegas on 28 January.
He then wants to take on IBF world champion Lee Selby in the summer at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland's national football stadium.
"If I don't fight at Windsor Park before I hang the gloves up I will be disappointed," said Frampton.
