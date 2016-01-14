Current world, British, European and Commonwealth title holders

WORLD CHAMPIONS

* denotes British fighter

WeightWBCWBAIBFWBO
HeavyWilderJoshua*Joshua*Parker
CruiserBreidisLebedevGassiev Usyk
Light-heavyStevensonWardWardWard
Super-middleVacant Groves*DeGale*Ramirez
MiddleGolovkinGolovkinGolovkinSaunders*
Light-middleCharloLaraHurd Vacant
WelterThurmanThurman Spence Jr Horn
Light-welterCrawford CrawfordCrawfordCrawford
LightM GarciaLinaresEasterFlanagan*
Super-featherBercheltSosaDavis Lomachenko
FeatherRussell Jr. Santa CruzL Selby*Valdez
Super-bantamVargasRigondeaux OguniMagdaleno
BantamYamanakaJ McDonnell*BurnettTapales
Super-flyRungvisai Yafai*AncajasInoue
FlyHernandez IokaVacantShiming
Light-flyLopezTaguchi Yaegashi Tanaka
StrawweightMenayothinNiyomtrong Argumendo Takayama

Note: Tony Bellew is the WBC 'emeritus' cruiserweight champion, an honorary position which means he can challenge the current title holder at any time if he chooses to come back from the heavyweight division.

DOMESTIC & CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONS

WeightBritishCommonwealthEuropean
HeavyVacant Thomas Kabayel
CruiserAskinVacant Ngabu
Light-heavyBuglioni Ajisafe Murat
Super-middleFieldingBrophyMohummadi
MiddleLangfordSheedy Blandamura
Light-middleL WilliamsButtigiegVacant
WelterSkeete George Eggington
Light-welterNurseTaylor Yigit
LightBarrett DoddPatera
Super-featherM. WardVacantFrenois
FeatherR Walsh Lowe Vacant
Super-bantamT. WardTurleyMedina
BantamWaleVacantGuerfi
Super-flyEdwards Conlan N/A
FlyA SelbyHarris Masson

