World Indoor Bowls Championships: BBC extends broadcast deal to 2021

Media playback is not supported on this device World Indoor Bowls Championships: How has Hopton-on-Sea become the home of bowls?

BBC Sport has agreed a new three-year deal to broadcast the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

This year's event sees 88 hours shown through BBC Sport's TV, red button and online offering.

The new deal covering the next three editions of the event until 2021 extends a 39-year relationship with the World Indoor Championships.

In 2017, the BBC announced plans to broadcast 1,000 extra hours of live sport a year online.

"This is very important for our sport and I am highly pleased that BBC Sport have continued with their support for this blue riband event," said World Bowls Tour CEO Richard Maddieson.

"The new deal will help our sport to continue to develop over the coming years."

A new three-year deal has also been agreed between the World Bowls Tour and Potters Resort to keep the World Indoor Bowls Championships at the Norfolk Resort.

Potters Resort has been the home of indoor bowls since 1999, and 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the event on the Norfolk coast.

This year's action can be followed live on BBC TV and Red Red Button until Sunday, 28 January, while there will also be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.

All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website, connected TV and app.