Second World Indoor title as Jamie Chestney gains revenge over Darren Burnett

Lesley Doig and Jamie Chestney won the World Indoor mixed doubles

Jamie Chestney recovered from a singles defeat by Darren Burnett to gain revenge over the Scot and win a second World Indoor Bowls title in 24 hours.

Chestney and Mark Dawes defeated fellow Englishmen Greg Harlow and Nick Brett to win the men's pairs title on Monday.

And, a couple of hours after losing in the singles second round, the Englishman partnered Scotland's Lesley Doig to the mixed doubles title.

They defeated Burnett and England's Rebecca Field 8-4 7-6 in Norfolk.

A delighted Chestney told BBC Sport: "Yesterday was quite a tense game and, at the end of the match, I was a bit lost for words.

"But, after that one was out of the way, I just enjoyed this afternoon."

Burnett and Field took a single in the first end of both sets, but a three scored by their opponents in the seventh end of the opener proved crucial.

Although Burnett and Field established a 5-3 lead in the second set, Chestney played a crucial final bowl in the last end to secure victory.

Doig admitted: "I am always shaking like anything and I'm glad that last bowl was in Jamie's hand and not mine."

Burnett, the 2014 world singles champion and winner of the mixed in 2016, congratulated the winners.

"Jamie's played some attacking bowls at the right time and he was probably due a few from this morning," he said.

"I thought we played a really good final and it could have gone either way."

Field was hoping for better luck having reached the semi-finals of the women's singles.