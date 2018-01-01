World Indoor Bowls Championships 2018: Schedule and BBC coverage

The 2018 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 12-28 January

The 2018 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from Friday, 12 January to Sunday, 28 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year's event saw Paul Foster claim his fifth indoor title in the men's singles, while Katherine Rednall saw off defending champion Ellen Falkner on her way to a second women's crown.

You can follow the action live on BBC TV and Red Button from Monday, 22 January, while there will also be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.

All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website, connected TV and app.

Coverage & schedule

All times are GMT. Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Monday, 22 January

Pairs final and singles matches

10:00-12:00, 16:45-17:30, BBC Red Button and online

13:00-16:45, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)

00:15-01:15, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:00-10:00 on Tuesday)

Tuesday, 23 January

Mixed pairs final and singles matches

10:00-12:00, 13:45-14:35, 16:40-17:30, BBC Red Button and online

13:00-16:45, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)

00:05-01:05 BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:00-10:00 on Wednesday)

Wednesday, 24 January

Women's singles semi-finals plus men's singles matches

10:00-12:00, 14:30-15:30, 16:40-17:30 BBC Red Button and online

13:00-16:45, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)

00:15-01:15, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:00-10:00 on Thursday)

Thursday, 25 January

Women's singles final plus men's singles matches

10:00-12:00, 16:55-17:30, BBC Red Button and online

13:00-17:00, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)

00:15-01:15, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:00-10:00 on Friday)

Friday, 26 January

Men's singles quarter-finals

10:00-12:00, 16:55-17:30, BBC Red Button and online

13:00-17:00, BBC Two and online (13:00-17:30, Connected TV)

00:05-01:05, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 09:30-11:30 on Thursday)

Saturday, 27 January

Men's singles semi-finals, 14:30-16:30, BBC One

Under-25 final, 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button and online

00:00-01:00, BBC Two Highlights (repeated 10:00-12:00 on Sunday)

Sunday, 28 January

Men's singles final, 14:30-16:30, BBC Two

