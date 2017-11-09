Scottish Open Bowls: Gourlay, Burnett, Foster and Stepney through to semi-finals
-
- From the section Bowls
Four Scots will contest the semi-finals of the Scottish Open after Michael Stepney, Paul Foster, Darren Burnett and David Gourlay all won their quarter-final matches.
Wildcard entry Stepney impressively defeated world No 14 Mervyn King 2-0.
Gourlay beat world No 2 Nick Brett 2-1, and current world champion Foster also secured a 2-0 win over Jamie Chestney.
Les Gillet shared the first set 7-7 with Burnett, but the comfortably took the next two.
In Friday's semi-finals, Stepney faces Foster and Burnett meets Gourlay.
You can watch all of the action tomorrow live on BBC Two Scotland from 1pm.