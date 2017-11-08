Scottish Open Bowls: Marshall out, Gillett, Brett, Burnett and Gourlay through

  • From the section Bowls
Alex Marshall
Scotland's Alex Marshall started well but faded against Les Gillett

Six-time world indoor champion Alex Marshall was knocked out of the Scottish International Open by Les Gillett on Wednesday.

England's Gillett beat the Scot 7-7 6-4 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals in Perth.

Also through is Nick Brett, who beat fellow-Englishman Danny Dennison 8-7 8-3.

Scot Darren Burnett saw off England's Robert Paxton 11-1 3-8 2-1 and David Gourlay beat Mark Royal 8-6 6-6.

Marshall had raced into a 7-2 lead in the first set against Gillett but his rival battled back to draw it 7-7. The Scot then earned himself a 4-2 lead in the second, only for Gillett to win the next three ends with two singles and a double to reach the quarter-finals.

Brett came out on top in the first match of the day, dominating the second set after a hard-fought opener.

The final two matches of the session were edgy affairs but Scots Burnett and Gourlay eventually got the better of their English rivals.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, Gourlay meets Brett, Gillett takes on Burnett, Jamie Chestney faces Paul Foster and Mervyn King is up against Michael Stepney.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired