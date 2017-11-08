Scottish Open Bowls: Marshall out, Gillett, Brett, Burnett and Gourlay through

Scotland's Alex Marshall started well but faded against Les Gillett

Six-time world indoor champion Alex Marshall was knocked out of the Scottish International Open by Les Gillett on Wednesday.

England's Gillett beat the Scot 7-7 6-4 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals in Perth.

Also through is Nick Brett, who beat fellow-Englishman Danny Dennison 8-7 8-3.

Scot Darren Burnett saw off England's Robert Paxton 11-1 3-8 2-1 and David Gourlay beat Mark Royal 8-6 6-6.

Marshall had raced into a 7-2 lead in the first set against Gillett but his rival battled back to draw it 7-7. The Scot then earned himself a 4-2 lead in the second, only for Gillett to win the next three ends with two singles and a double to reach the quarter-finals.

Brett came out on top in the first match of the day, dominating the second set after a hard-fought opener.

The final two matches of the session were edgy affairs but Scots Burnett and Gourlay eventually got the better of their English rivals.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, Gourlay meets Brett, Gillett takes on Burnett, Jamie Chestney faces Paul Foster and Mervyn King is up against Michael Stepney.