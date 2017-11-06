Scottish International Open: Alex Marshall, Paul Foster & Greg Harlow progress

From the section

Alex Marshall has won the World Indoor Bowls Championship a record six times

Home favourites Alex Marshall and Paul Foster as well as Englishman Greg Harlow progressed to the second round of the Scottish International Open.

Harlow won Monday's opening match at the Dewar's Centre in Perth, defeating American Neil Furman 9-0, 4-9, 2-1.

Reigning World Indoor Men's champion Foster beat England's Chris Gale 9-4, 8-3.

And Marshall recovered from losing the opening end to defeat Englishman David Bolt 6-8, 9-4, 2-0.

The second round takes place over Tuesday and Wednesday with four ties each day.

On Tuesday, Harlow takes on compatriot Mervyn King and Foster meets England's Mark Dawes.

And Marshall will take on Englishman Les Gillett on Wednesday.

The quarter-finals will be on Thursday, semi-finals on Friday and final on Saturday.