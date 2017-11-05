Scottish International Open: Wales' Jason Greenslade is third seed knocked out

Jason Greenslade
Wales' Jason Greenslade lost to England's Danny Dennison at the Scottish International Open in Perth

Wales' Jason Greenslade, seeded 16, became the third seed to fall at the Scottish International Open, losing to England's Danny Dennison 13-6 12-0.

Scottish duo Stewart Anderson (seeded seven) and Jonathan Ross (15) lost their first-round games on Saturday.

Home favourites Darren Burnett and David Gourlay were among four seeds to progress in Perth on Sunday.

Also winning through were England's Robert Paxton, Mark Royal and second seed Nick Brett.

Fifth seed Gourlay defeated Welshman Damian Doubler 10-4 8-2, while ninth seed Burnett ousted Australia's Simon Alden 7-4 11-3.

Paxton, the sixth seed, beat Canada's Gary Pickering 6-3 9-5 and 13th seed Royal ousted Hong Kong's Robin Chok 9-3 8-3.

Brett was a 11-0, 8-4 winner over Guernsey's Alison Merrien MBE.

