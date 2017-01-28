World Indoor Bowls: Paul Foster faces Greg Harlow in men's singles final

Foster last won the title in 2011

Scotland's four-time champion Paul Foster will play England's Greg Harlow in the final of the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Great Yarmouth.

Harlow, the 2010 champion, prevented an all-Scottish final with a titanic 6-7 9-7 2-1 victory over 2013 winner Stewart Anderson.

Foster had earlier beaten England's Les Gillett 11-4 5-5.

The Scot, who last won the title in 2013, said "it is an incredible feeling" to be in another final.

Gillett, the 16th seed who has yet to win a singles world title, had beaten six-time champion Alex Marshall and 2014 winner Darren Burnett.

But he could not make it a hat-trick against former champions from Scotland as a three picked up by Foster at the seventh end of the first set proved crucial.

"I had to work extremely hard," Foster told BBC Sport. "Les has been playing great for the last two weeks and, rightly so, picked up the world pairs title.

"I saw his match last night, plus his match against Alex - and Alex didn't play bad.

"So I knew I would have to come out the traps quickly."

Greg Harlow was relieved to beat Stewart Anderson in the final end

Foster, seeded sixth, also beat Gillett in 1998 and 2005 on his way to winning the world title.

"I remember the 2005 game, because I wasn't well at the time, but I can't remember playing Les in 1998, although I obviously remember winning the title," said Foster.

"But hopefully the same result comes round.

"If I win another world title then great. If I don't then I move on, but I am delighted the way things are going at the moment."

Harlow, seeded four, looked to be coasting to a first-set win when he established an early 5-0 lead over Anderson.

However, the Scot, who had knocked out holder and world number one Nick Brett in the quarter-finals, worked his way back into the match before a two in the ninth end clinched the first set.

It was Anderson's turn to squander leads - of 4-1 and 6-3 - in the second set and, after Harlow shot three in the sixth end, the Englishman was on the front foot and levelled the match.

Anderson took the first end of the tie-break, but Harlow fought back again and took his place in the final thanks to a ricochet with his final bowl of the decider.

There were Scotland versus England ties in all four quarter-finals, the two semi-finals and now the final itself.