World Indoor Bowls Championship 2017: Rednall beats Falkner to win second title

Katherine Rednall, 21, saw off defending champion Ellen Falkner in straight sets

Katherine Rednall beat defending champion Ellen Falkner to win her second World Indoor Bowls Championship women's singles title at Hopton-on-Sea.

The 21-year-old from Ipswich, who became the youngest ever winner in 2014, eased to the first set 10-5.

Cambridge's Falkner, 37, responded by taking a 5-2 lead in the second set.

But Rednall came back to claim the set 10-6 and deny Falkner what would have been a record fourth title.

"Coming back here each year is an absolute pleasure," Rednall told BBC Sport.

"It was an incredible game and it was what you hope for from a final."