World Indoor Bowls Championship 2017: Brett & Johnston win mixed pairs title

Nick Brett and Claire Johnston win the mixed pairs final
Nick Brett celebrates his first mixed pairs title with Claire Johnston

Nicky Brett and Claire Johnston beat Paul Foster and Rebecca Field to win the World Indoor Bowls Championship mixed pairs final at Hopton-on-Sea.

England's Brett, the world number one singles player, and Scottish partner Johnston won the first set 7-6 against another English-Scottish pairing.

Troon's Foster and Field, from Norwich, then took the second set 9-7 to force a best-of-three decider in Norfolk.

But Brett and Johnston settled a two-and-a-half-hour epic with a 2-1 win.

"We matched each other bowl for bowl, and it was great just to be a part of it all," said Brett.

"It was just the biggest buzz, everyone was on top of their game and you had to play under pressure all the time - there was just no leeway."

