World Indoor Bowls Championship 2017: Brett & Johnston win mixed pairs title
-
- From the section Bowls
Nicky Brett and Claire Johnston beat Paul Foster and Rebecca Field to win the World Indoor Bowls Championship mixed pairs final at Hopton-on-Sea.
England's Brett, the world number one singles player, and Scottish partner Johnston won the first set 7-6 against another English-Scottish pairing.
Troon's Foster and Field, from Norwich, then took the second set 9-7 to force a best-of-three decider in Norfolk.
But Brett and Johnston settled a two-and-a-half-hour epic with a 2-1 win.
"We matched each other bowl for bowl, and it was great just to be a part of it all," said Brett.
"It was just the biggest buzz, everyone was on top of their game and you had to play under pressure all the time - there was just no leeway."