Minnesota Timberwolves take final NBA play-off spot - plus full list of match-ups

Jimmy Butler scored 31 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Denver Nuggets in overtime

The Minnesota Timberwolves clinched the last NBA play-off spot on the final day of the regular season, as they qualified at the expense of the Denver Nuggets, beating them 112-106.

The Wolves finished eighth in the western conference with a 47-35 win-loss record, with the Nuggets on 46-36.

They face the Houston Rockets in the play-offs, which start on Saturday.

It is the first time since 2004 the Wolves have made the play-offs, the longest drought in NBA history.

Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook became the first player in history to average a triple-double in multiple seasons.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard recorded 20 rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 137-123 win, to complete his triple-double average for the second straight season.

He finishes with an average of 10 rebounds per game, 25.4 points and 10.3 assists.

After 82 games, the play-off picture has been confirmed (seedings in brackets):

Western conference

Houston Rockets (1) v Minnesota Timberwolves (8)

Golden State Warriors (2) v San Antonio Spurs (7)

Portland Trail Blazers (3) v New Orleans Pelicans (6)

Oklahoma City Thunder (4) v Utah Jazz (5)

Eastern conference

Toronto Raptors (1) v Washington Wizards (8)

Boston Celtics (2) v Milwaukee Bucks (7)

Philadelphia Sixers (3) v Miami Heat (6)

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) v Indiana Pacers (5)