Commonwealth Games: Jamell Anderson and Georgia Jones get engaged on court

England basketballer proposes to his girlfriend
Jamell Anderson proposes to fellow Team England basketballer Georgia Jones

Sunday will be a day Team England's basketball players - and two in particular - will never forget.

After the women's team beat Mozambique at the Commonwealth Games, the men thumped Cameroon.

But the celebrations were not done there.

As the men's team formed a huddle to celebrate their victory, England women's player Georgia Jones stood courtside.

She had "no idea" what was about to happen.

As the huddle opened out, Jones' boyfriend Jamell Anderson was on one knee, holding an engagement ring - and she said yes.

Asked why he chose that particular moment to propose, Anderson said: "We both worked so hard for this opportunity to be here.

"Basketball is a very big part of our relationship so it just made sense to do it here."

Jones returns to the court on Monday when the women's team take on Australia in their final pool game.

