LeBron James ties Michael Jordan's double-digit scoring record

LeBron James last failed to reach double digits in a game on 5 January 2007

LeBron James has equalled Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's all-time record of scoring at least 10 points in 866 consecutive regular season NBA games.

The 33-year-old tied the record in the first half of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 118-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets, who are owned by Jordan.

The Cavs small forward, who finished with 41 points, started his double-digit scoring streak on 6 January 2007.

Jordan's streak stretched from 25 March 1986 to 26 December 2001.

The six-time NBA champion retired twice during that period - from 1993-94 and from 1999-2001.

James spent four years with Miami Heat before rejoining the Cavs in 2014 and the three-time NBA champion can break the record on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"It just means I've kept my body in tune, in shape, throughout all these years, all these games - 866," he told Fox Sports Ohio.

"Anytime I'm in the same conversation with Mike and other great guys, it lets me know I'm doing the right thing and hopefully I can try to continue that."