BBC Sport - LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

Watch the top 10 plays from this weeks NBA fixtures including a backwards slam dunk from Drew Gordon and an incredible quarterback style assist from Lebron James.

WATCH MORE: Basketball action on the BBC Sport website

Top videos

Video

LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

Video

The Italian Job: England v Italy

Video

Women's Super League: Birmingham 4-0 Liverpool

Video

'Their goalkeeping coach had a few swings at one of our coaches'

Video

How did Australia tamper with the ball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

John Bishop: Spirit of '66

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Australian 'cheating' beyond belief - PM Turnbull

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Listen: Emotional Maxwell struggles to commentate after ball-tampering controversy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The 'Battle of Nuremberg' revisited

Video

Ball tampering worse than ball shining - Du Plessis

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Fun and games' - at home with Joseph Parker

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
John Nike Leisuresport Complex Bracknell - Ski...

Ski Lessons at JNL Bracknell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired