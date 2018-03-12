BBC Sport - DeMar DeRozan's devastating dunk top in NBA plays of the week

DeRozan's devastating dunk top NBA plays of the week

DeMar DeRozan's devastating dunk for the Toronto Raptors is the number one play in the NBA's plays of the week.

