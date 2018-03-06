BBC Sport - NBA: San Antonio Spurs' Kyle Anderson makes audacious 'no-look' alley-oop
Spurs' Anderson makes 'no-look' alley-oop assist
- From the section Basketball
Watch San Antonio's Kyle Anderson lay on an alley-oop for team-mate Davis Bertans with an audacious no-look pass in the Spurs' 100-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
