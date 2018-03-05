BBC Sport - NBA: Miami's Dwyane Wade scores 'impossible shot' from behind the backboard in NBA best plays
Wade scores 'impossible shot' in NBA best plays
- From the section Basketball
Watch the top 10 best plays from this week's NBA, including Dwyane Wade's "impossible" shot from behind the backboard against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Available to UK users only.
