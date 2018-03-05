BBC Sport - NBA: Miami's Dwyane Wade scores 'impossible shot' from behind the backboard in NBA best plays

Watch the top 10 best plays from this week's NBA, including Dwyane Wade's "impossible" shot from behind the backboard against the Los Angeles Lakers.

