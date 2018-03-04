BBC Sport - BBL Trophy final: 'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Sheffield Sharks' Mackey McKnight crashes into a cameraman in the BBL Trophy final as he tries to keep the ball in play.

