Commonwealth Games: Basketball Scotland appoint Rob Beveridge as men's coach

Rob Beveridge during Illawarra Hawks' recent match against the Adelaide 36ers

Basketball Scotland have appointed Rob Beveridge as men's national team coach before next month's Commonwealth Games.

Beveridge, whose father is Scottish, also coaches Illawarra Hawks in his native Australia and replaces the sacked Tony Garbelotto with Scotland.

He was assistant coach for Australia when they won gold in 2006.

"It is an absolute privilege and honour to be given the opportunity to lead Scotland at the Commonwealth Games," said Beveridge, 47.

"This is something that I do not take lightly and I will be working as hard as possible with the players and staff to do our best to bring back a medal."

The Commonwealth Games take place on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April.

Scotland assistant Craig Nicol will oversee Sunday's friendly game against Glasgow Rocks at the Emirates Arena and Beveridge will take charge of the team when they arrive in Australia later this month.

As well as winning gold at the Melbourne Games, Beveridge was head coach when Australia won the U20 World Championship in 2003.

In that tournament, Australia set a record for the biggest winning margin in the finals and were the only team to beat USA.

Basketball Scotland chief executive Kevin Pringle said: "We are delighted to have such an experienced performance coach in place ahead of the Commonwealth Games and the whole team are really looking forward to working with Rob on the Gold Coast.

"While there is not a huge amount of time before the Games, we are confident that Rob has the experience and track record of getting results at international competitions and he will support Scotland in its ambition of competing with distinction on the Gold Coast next month."