BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James nutmegs own Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate to score
'Wow!' LeBron nutmegs own team-mate to score
- From the section Basketball
LeBron James sensationally passes the ball through the legs of his Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate Tristan Thompson before scoring in the Cavs' 108-97 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
