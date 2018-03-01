BBC Sport - NBA: James Harden floors Wesley Johnson with outrageous showboating
Harden floors Johnson with outrageous showboating
Houston Rockets superstar James Harden shows off his outrageous showboating skills, flooring Wesley Johnson of the Los Angeles Clippers moments before sinking a three-pointer.
