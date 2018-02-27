BBC Sport - NBA plays of the week: Westbrook sinks three-pointer at buzzer
Westbrook sinks three-point buzzer-beater in NBA best plays
- From the section Basketball
Watch the 10 best plays from this week's NBA, including Russell Westbrook's three-pointer on the buzzer to give Oklahoma City Thunder a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
