Great Britain lose third World Cup qualifier in Israel

Gabe Olaseni's 19 points were not enough to push GB to victory

Great Britain's men let slip a 10-point lead to lose 82-75 to Israel in their third World Cup qualifier.

Gabe Olaseni, who missed November's two games, had 19 points and Luke Nelson and Gareth Murray added 12 as GB lost for the third time by less than 10.

Murray gave the visitors a 73-72 lead when he hit a three-pointer with two minutes 40 seconds left, but they scored just two more points after that.

GB play another qualifier against Greece on Sunday in Heraklion.

With new coach Alberto Lorenzo in charge for the first time after the resignation of Tony Garbelotto two weeks ago, GB had significant contributions off the bench in a close first half.

Will Saunders, who plays his basketball in Spain, and Rob Gilchrist of Worcester came in to hit 15 points between them as the team edged the first 20 minutes in Tel Aviv 44-43.

With Olaseni almost unstoppable at the start of the second half, GB took the initiative, going 10 points up with a three-pointer from Nelson, only for their hosts to retake the lead and go into the final quarter with a 64-61 advantage.

Israel's response to Murray's late three-pointer - a four-point play by top-scorer Guy Pnini - restored Israel's lead and although Nelson drove for a basket with 46 seconds remaining, the hosts held their nerve to win.

"I thought we did a good job in the early minutes of the third quarter, but we lost that advantage so early," said Lorenzo.

"That was where we started losing the momentum of our game. Also, we had too many turnovers in the fourth quarter."