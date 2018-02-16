British basketball ignored by funders in favour of "obscure" sports, says Temi Fagbenle

Fagbenle said she wondered "what sort of agenda the powers that be are trying to push."

British sport's funding bodies are favouring "obscure" sports that "aren't popular in working-class communities" while basketball is at risk, says Temi Fagbenle.

The 25-year-old, a key Great Britain player, says it is "crazy that sports like skeleton get millions of pounds".

British Basketball gets no funding for its national sides from UK Sport.

"I feel like they are trying to rip the GB shirts off my and my team-mates' backs," Fagbenle said.

"Just look at the athletes on the basketball teams - a lot of us are from ethnic minorities and/or grew up in working-class households," she told the Press Association.

"When I see sports like modern pentathlon and skeleton, which aren't popular in inner-city or working-class communities, get millions of pounds, I wonder what sort of world the powers that be are living in and what agenda they are trying to push.

"The youth from these groups and young people in general aren't inspired by obscure sports that are completely alien to them. They are inspired by athletes they can relate with."

According to British Basketball statistics, more than 55% of people within the sport are from British black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, while 17% of Basketball England members are located in the 20% most deprived areas in the country.

British Basketball is also about to lose the last of its money from Sport England, which helps grassroots sport grow. A Westminster debate on the funding crisis is scheduled for Tuesday.

'Eight years to get back'

The comments of Fagbenle, a Women's NBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx last year, were echoed by British Basketball boss Lisa Wainwright.

She has warned the country's eight senior and age-group teams will have to be wound up unless they receive further financial support.

She said: "From April onward we have about £100,000 guaranteed via the British Basketball League. We need £1m to fund our eight teams for a year. That's between 100 athletes.

"If we don't find this money, the teams will be suspended for two years and then demoted to the bottom rung in Europe. It will take about eight years to get back to where we are now."

£6m for modern pentathlon

A spokesperson for UK Sport said its government-approved remit is to fund sports with the "best prospect of winning medals" and basketball "has not provided evidence to date" that it can do so at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024.

They added that the agency "will keep this under review".

Modern pentathlon, an Olympic event that combines fencing, showjumping, shooting, swimming and running, will receive at least £5,5m from UK Sport before Tokyo 2020. That figure could rise to about £6.1m.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics there were four British athletes competing in modern pentathlon, with no medals won. Britain's last medal in the event was a silver at the London Games of 2012.