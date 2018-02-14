Eurobasket 2019 qualifying: GB women overcome Israel 76-74 in Tel Aviv

Temi Fagbenle produced a match-winning performance with 21 points

Great Britain's women took a significant step towards the 2019 Eurobasket finals by beating Israel 76-74 in their fourth qualifier.

Temi Fagbenle had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead GB and captain Stef Collins added 19 points in Tel Aviv.

In a tight game, GB seized the initiative by hitting the first 11 points of the final quarter to lead 67-59 and never trailed after that.

GB's final two qualifiers come at home to Greece and Portugal in November.

Collins, 35, who has been the backbone of the GB set-up since it restarted in 2006, had her most assured game in years, shooting and handling the ball confidently.

Fagbenle, the team's WNBA player, paced the team throughout, hitting four points in the 11-0 run at the start of the final period and scoring the free throw with 25 seconds remaining that secured the win.

Another plus for GB was that their new player, Stanford University standout Karlie Samuelson, made a notable contribution in her second international, hitting three three-pointers in scoring 13 points.

Standings

Group D P W L F A Pts GD Greece 4 3 1 271 243 7 28 Great Britain 4 3 1 289 278 7 11 Israel 4 2 2 285 285 6 0 Portugal 4 0 4 270 270 4 -39

The eight group winners and six best second-placed teams will join hosts Latvia and Serbia at the Eurobasket 2019 finals.