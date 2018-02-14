Plymouth Raiders trio sacked for breaching banned substances policy

Neil Watson, Jawad Adekoya and Kinu Rochford were all in their first season with Plymouth Raiders

BBL side Plymouth Raiders have sacked players Neil Watson, Jawad Adekoya and Kinu Rochford for breaching club policy on the use of banned substances.

It is believed that the violations refer to recreational, rather than performance-enhancing, drugs.

Since being taken over in July, Raiders have introduced in-house drugs testing for players with 30 days' notice.

"They knew the rules and chose to ignore them," director Richard Mollard told the club website.

"Ross (Mackenzie, fellow director) and I are bitterly disappointed in Neil, Kinu and Jawad, and I can only hope they learn from this situation and come back stronger for it."

In a joint statement, Watson, Adekoya and Rochford said: "We'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to the club, our team-mates, sponsors and fans, for any wrongdoings."