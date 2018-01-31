Houston Rockets' James Harden makes NBA history after recording a 60-point triple double in their 114-107 win over Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

A triple-double means a player has recorded a double-digit number in three of five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

Harden recorded 11 assists and 10 rebounds alongside his 60 points.

