BBC Sport - James Harden makes NBA history with new triple-double record
Harden makes NBA history with triple-double record
- From the section Basketball
Houston Rockets' James Harden makes NBA history after recording a 60-point triple double in their 114-107 win over Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
A triple-double means a player has recorded a double-digit number in three of five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.
Harden recorded 11 assists and 10 rebounds alongside his 60 points.
READ MORE: LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers star surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA records
Available in the UK only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired