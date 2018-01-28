WBBL Cup final: Nottingham Wildcats beat Caledonia Pride 70-66

Nottingham Wildcats were runners up in the inaugural WBBL Cup final in 2017

Nottingham Wildcats edged out Caledonia Pride 70-66 to win the WBBL Cup final for the first time.

Ashley Harris hit 19 points to lead Nottingham's scoring and Alyesha Lovett added 18, including the two free throws that decided an enthralling final.

Caledonia, who were only two points adrift with 25 seconds remaining, were led by 16 points from Tricia Oakes.

The 5,000-plus spectators in at Arena Birmingham was the biggest ever crowd for a WBBL final.

Nottingham had been to five WBBL finals in three seasons without winning one, and getting over the line was not easy against a tenacious Caledonia team.

Oakes matched Harris almost basket for basket in the first half and the Scottish team briefly took the lead, 24-22, at the start of the second quarter.

Ashley Harris of Nottingham Wildcats (centre) was named MVP of the final

From then on, Nottingham never trailed but did not managed a double-digit lead before Lovett calmed their nerves with her two free throws five seconds from the end of the game.

"We're hoping that this is one of many," said Wildcats coach Dave Greenaway. "We had to recognise that in [the previous finals] we've been leading and lost our composure. We found a way to make stops at opportune times and to make scores."

"Nottingham played a really good game of basketball and it's good that it was such a good advert for women's basketball in general," said Caledonia's Robyn Lewis.

"And we represented ourselves well and that was important for us coming here - we can take confidence from the way we played for the rest of the season."