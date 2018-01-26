BBC Sport - Schoolboy CJ Fulton in basketball three-point masterclass
Schoolboy in three-point masterclass
St Malachy's College pupil CJ Fulton scores 15 three-pointers in a sensational individual display to help the Belfast school win an All-Ireland final.
The 15-year-old inspired St Malachy's to victory over St Mary's of Tralee in the U16 decider - and not surprisingly CJ was named MVP.
The teenager's tally of 47 points was one more than the St Mary's team total.
