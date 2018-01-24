BBC Sport - LeBron James makes NBA record books as youngest player to reach 30,000 points

Moment LeBron James made NBA history

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the youngest NBA player to reach 30,000 regular-season points, at the age of 33 years and 24 days.

