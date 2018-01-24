BBC Sport - LeBron James makes NBA record books as youngest player to reach 30,000 points
Moment LeBron James made NBA history
- From the section Basketball
LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the youngest NBA player to reach 30,000 regular-season points, at the age of 33 years and 24 days.
WATCH MORE: 'Peanut butter & Jelly' LeBron & Wade star in NBA best plays
Available to UK users only.
