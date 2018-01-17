BBC Sport - NBA: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo provides 'amazing' NFL-style assist
'Oh my goodness!' - NFL-style NBA assist
- From the section Basketball
The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo channels an NFL snapper to provide an assist for Khris Middleton during a 104-95 win at the Washington Wizards.
