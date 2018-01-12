BBC Sport - NBA London: Boston Celtics storm back to beat Philadelphia 76ers
Dunks & pranks as Celtics beat 76ers in London
- From the section Basketball
Watch the best plays and coolest moments as Boston Celtics come from 22 points down to beat Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in the NBA London game at The O2.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH: NBA legends' Great British Dunk-off
READ: Lawro's Premier League predictions v NBA's Saric & Baynes
WATCH: 'Monster' finish from Thunder's Ferguson leads NBA plays of the week
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired