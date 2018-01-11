BBC Sport - NBA legends dunk biscuits in 'Great British Dunk-Off'

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Four NBA legends, John Amaechi, Cedric Maxwell, Andre Miller and Brian Scalabrine, go head-to-head in a dunking competition with a difference - this time, there are biscuits.

Watch the best moments from the Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics London match on the BBC Sport website on Friday and watch live BBL and WBBL on the BBC.

