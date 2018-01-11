BBC Sport - NBA legends dunk biscuits in 'Great British Dunk-Off'
NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off
- From the section Basketball
Four NBA legends, John Amaechi, Cedric Maxwell, Andre Miller and Brian Scalabrine, go head-to-head in a dunking competition with a difference - this time, there are biscuits.
Watch the best moments from the Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics London match on the BBC Sport website on Friday and watch live BBL and WBBL on the BBC.
WATCH MORE: 'We score too' - 76ers stars query British kids' choice of team
WATCH MORE: Boston Celtics play 'British or not?'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired