Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls sweet-smelling prank on team mate

The Greek Freak is in the form of his life this season - and clearly his pranks are on point too

It's no secret that Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is smashing it in the NBA this season.

So, the "Greek Freak" has definitely earned his right to let off some steam by pranking his team mate Sterling Brown.

The 22-year-old guard learned a hard lesson on Tuesday when he opened his car door to a mountain of popcorn, after he forgot to put towels on Giannis' chair after games.

Watch the moment Sterling gets a taste of his own medicine:

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

"This is what you get when you don't do your rookie duties," Antetokounmpo told Brown.

Forward Jabari Parker decided to help Brown clean up the mess by treating himself to an afternoon snack and eating popcorn out of the sunroof, before 23-year-old Antetokounmpo throws the buttery snack in the air.

Naturally, NBA fans loved it, and the replies flooded in...

And a round of applause for Alex Lowry for putting this Michael Jackson GIF to perfectly-timed use.

The video, which was posted on the Milwaukee Bucks' Twitter account, comes during the peak of this season's NBA Vote - with many fans calling for him to secure a place in the All Star team after the mischievous prank.

It doesn't look like he needs the help, mind you.

While most would presume Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James would top the NBA Vote, it's actually the Greek Freak who's pipped him to the post in the first round of voting by just 7,000 votes.

On the bright side, at least Brown doesn't have to fork out at the cinema. Movie marathon, anyone?