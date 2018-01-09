BBC Sport - NBA: Watch Oklahoma's Terrance Ferguson's 'Monster finish'
'Monster finish' from Oklahoma's Ferguson in NBA best plays
- From the section Basketball
Watch the top 10 plays from this week's NBA, including a 'monster finish' from Terrance Ferguson as Oklahoma City Thunder beat LA Lakers 133-96.
WATCH MORE: What's a brolly? NBA stars tackle British words
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired