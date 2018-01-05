BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Best plays of the week
Top 10 best BBL plays of the week
- From the section Basketball
Watch some of the best plays of the week in the British Basketball League as Leicester Riders lead the way at the top of the table.
WATCH MORE: Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Eagles
Available to UK users only.
