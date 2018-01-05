BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Best plays of the week

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Watch some of the best plays of the week in the British Basketball League as Leicester Riders lead the way at the top of the table.

WATCH MORE: Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Eagles

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Khawaja stars as TMS accidentally pull the plug

Video

Top 10 most spectacular plays from 2017 NFL season

Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

‘You’ll never see a better match’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991

Video

Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

Video

I'm surprised and shocked at FA charge - Wenger

Video

Sports Report turns 70

  • From the section Sport
Video

'We never address how our mind works'

Video

Where cycling is much more than a sport

  • From the section News
Video

What happens at ref camp?

  • From the section News
Video

Spurs deserved to win - Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Hockey

Back to Hockey
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired