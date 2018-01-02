BBC Sport - NBA: Tyson Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays

Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays

Tyson Chandler's last-second dunk to give Phoenix Suns a 99-97 win over Memphis Grizzlies features in this week's best plays of the week in the NBA.

WATCH MORE: The best of the NBA at Christmas

Available to UK users only.

