BBC Sport - NBA: Tyson Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays
Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays
- From the section Basketball
Tyson Chandler's last-second dunk to give Phoenix Suns a 99-97 win over Memphis Grizzlies features in this week's best plays of the week in the NBA.
Available to UK users only.
